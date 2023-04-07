Dr. Drew Pinsky’s wife confirms how the “sex expert” really is in bed on the podcast Stiff Socks

Dr. Drew Pinsky is known for giving celebrities (and everyday people!) advice on their sex life. From Loveline to Sex Rehab with Dr. Drew, Pinsky has often spoken as an authority on the steamiest of topics.
The guys from the Stiff Socks podcast recently called his wife and asked her to dish on whether or not the alleged “sex expert” really knows his stuff.
Who is Dr. Drew
Dr. Drew Pinsky is equal parts celebrity personality and legitimate doctor. Both a Board Certified Internist and Addictionologist, Pinsky received his M.D. from the University of Southern California in 1984.
Since 1983, Pinsky has taken calls on the radio show Loveline which offeres its callers advice on questions regarding sex and sexuality. This platform launched him to “celebrity” status, leading to VH1 gigs like Celebrity Rehab and Celebrity Sex Rehab.
Dr. Drew is also a major staple across the Teen Mom franchise, often hosting their reunions and asking its stars deeply personal questions.
The compassionate media personality has made a career helping everyone from “regular people” to celebrities with topics ranging from addiction to general health.
How is Dr. Drew in bed?
Dr. Drew met his wife Susan in the 1980’s at a Laguna Beach bar. Since then, they have had triplets and enjoy a life of luxury with his estimated 25M net worth.
Recently starring on an episode of the Stiff Socks podcast, its hosts were extremely curious if Pinsky was actually the authority on good sex. Trevor Wallace and Michael Blaustein call up Susan Pinsky on air and ask her point blank if the “sex expert” is really that good in bed.
Stiff Socks inquires whether or not he’s really better at sex because he has a PhD (“emphasis on the D.”) Susan spills the tea:
He is good in bed. He knows anatomy, he always has. He has skills. Yeah, he’s always been like that.
This peaks the interest of the pod, leading to their next question “What’s his best position?”
What’s HIS best position or my best position? I think that as far as positions go, some people have their favorites, but we tend to… move around a lot.
There you have it! Looks like if Dr. Drew tries to give us sex advice, we should take it. Susan Pinsky sounds like a lucky woman to us!
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com