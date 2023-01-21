Dolly Parton releases new Duncan Hines cake mixes ahead of rock album

Hello, Dolly! The legend herself, Dolly Parton, has several surprises in store for fans this year.
In addition to new music (which includes a rock ‘n’ roll album!) you can now cook like Dolly with the addition of four new mixes to her line of Duncan Hines southern treats.
Dolly and Duncan
Dolly Parton and Duncan Hines originally partnered in 2021 to release two limited edition delicious southern style mixes, and two flavors of frosting.
Southern style Banana and Southern style Coconut launched the line, which includes Parton’s favorite homemade recipes on the back.
Now the iconic Dolly Parton is bringing “new swag, new mixes, and good ol’ southern favorites to all you bakers and fans!”
The partnership makes total sense, as the Queen of Country is known for her downhome baking.
In the official release, Parton explained her love of southern cooking:
I have always loved to cook and, growing up in the South, I especially love that authentic Mom and Pop kind of cooking. I am excited to launch my own line of cake mixes and frostings with Duncan Hines, bringing that sweet, Southern-style baking experience I enjoy to others.
In the new release of flavors, fans can make four more delicious recipes of Dolly’s. Caramel turtle brownie mix, Fabulous fudgy brownie mix, Buttermilk biscuit mix, and the one we’re most excited for: Sweet cornbread muffin mix!
As the Duncan website says, Duncan Hines and Dolly – what could be sweeter?
New music from Dolly Parton
While the delicious mixes may be her “passion project,” Parton hasn’t forgotten her singing roots… she’s releasing new music, as well.
In a move that may stun some traditional fans, Dolly’s new music is set to be a rock ‘n’ roll album.
With HUGE musical guests joining her on the tracks, and album promises songs from Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney, Pink, and more!
The country crooner recently visited the ladies of The View to explain why she was jumping head first into this surprising genre:
If I’m going to be in the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame, I better do something to earn it. So I’m doing a rock ‘n’ roll album and I’m having a lot of the rock stars that I met that night be on the album with me.
The album, appropriately titled Rock Star, will include both new music and cover tracks. Release is planned for 2023.
