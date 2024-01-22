CHEER coach Monica Aldama’s son Austin Aldama charged with possessing illegal videos of minors

Cheerleading coach on the hit reality series Cheer Monica Aldama’s son Austin Aldama was charged with possessing illegal videos of minors. He was booked on 10 counts.
Cheer
The Netflix documentary series Cheer first debuted in 2020. The program follows cheerleaders of the 14-time National Championship winning team at Navarro College in Corsicana, TX.
The reality show has produced 2 seasons and though it hasn’t officially been cancelled, there is unfortunately no news of season 3 premiering any time soon.
Cast of the series includes Gabi Butler, Mackenzie Sherburn, Shannon Woolsey, Jerry Harris, newlywed Morgan Simianer, Lexi Brumback, La’Darius Marshall and their head cheerleading coach Monica Aldama.
Monica is known for her intense style, often pushing her athletes to the limits. The show’s official description proclaims:
In the small town of Corsicana, Texas, hard-driving head cheer coach Monica Aldama demands perfection from her team of competitive college athletes
Monica Aldama’s son arrested
Austen Aldama (seen in the chilling mug shot below) is Monica’s 27 year old son and he has gotten himself into hot water due to the possession of inappropriate materials featuring children under the age of 10.
First reported by TMZ, the news outlet gave the following details about his arrest:
(Austin Aldama) was booked last Thursday in Navarro County on an open warrant for his arrest … which references a grand jury indictment against him with 10 counts of possession of child p*rn*graphy.
Fans are stunned as this is the second scandal of this nature to come out of the reality program Cheer. Star Jerry Harris was found guilty of possessing the same type of materials as Aldama is accused of having and he is currently serving a 12-year sentence that started in 2022.
When Harris was originally convicted, Monica made a statement in support of those harmed by the materials, coming down strict on her costar’s actions saying she was “devastated” and shocked” by his inexcusable crimes.
Aldama said:
Our children must be protected from abuse and exploitation, and I’m praying hard for the victims and everyone affected.
Monica has yet to release an official statement on the issue.
