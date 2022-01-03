BEFORE THE 90 DAYS Mike’s girlfriend Ximena tattoo photos

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Ximena is the first to admit that she is usually attracted to bad boys. She even reveals on camera that she intentionally got pregnant by a man WHILE HE WAS IN PRISON!
As is often the case with bad boy admirers, Ximena is also quite fond of tattoos. Before the 90 Days Viewers have been shown a glimpse of her extensive skin art collection, and we’ve combed the internet to put together a much more comprehensive gallery.
Ximena has a VERY elaborate sleeve of tattoos on her left arm. The black ink only portion of the arm mural includes a small star, an Illuminati triangle and eye, a clock that reads 10:09 o’clock, a rose, a lion’s head, and the name of her oldest son, Juan David. The arm concludes with a full-color rose on the backside of Ximena’s hand.
Between and below Ximena’s breasts is a chandelier-inspired design in just black.
On Ximena’s abdomen is a large owl.
On both sides of the owl are red flowers with foliage that extends up Ximena’s right side, concluding with a dream catcher design. You can see her right side in one of the bikini photos above. Here is just the dream catcher:
On Ximena’s right thigh is a portrait of a woman’s face with pearls. Here is a photo of the tattoo while it was being done, followed by the photo that inspired it:
Ximena’s right calf and ankle is heavily tattooed, but the only specific tattoo I could make out looks to be musical notes.
Ximena’s fondness for bad boys has many viewers (and Ximena herself) questioning whether or not her relationship with good guy poster boy Mike will work out. To find out the answer to that question, be sure to tune in for new episodes of Before the 90 Days airing Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC!
