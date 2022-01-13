90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple Mike and Ximena don’t seem like an ideal match. Mike is a very nice and very awkward firefighter from Thiells, New York. Ximena is a single mother of two from Pereira, Colombia whose dating history includes a hitman and a prisoner she intentionally got pregnant with while he was incarcerated.
In addition to those differences, there’s the secret Ximena kept from him. Mike really hopes to have children of his own some day, and he talked about it many times with Ximena. Then, after he flew to Colombia to meet Ximena and her family for the first time, she revealed that she had a procedure done after her previous pregnancy that prevents her from getting pregnant again.
Will the thousands of miles between them, combined with all of the other apparent obstacles, prevent Mike from following through on his engagement plans? Does he end up proposing to Ximena?
Potential Mike and Ximena spoilers
The answer to the question of whether or not Mike proposed to Ximena looks to be yes. However, it appears that he proposed remotely and not while he was in Colombia?
The evidence comes from Ximena’s TikTok. She shared a video in January of 2021 that appears to show screen caps of Mike presenting her a ring during a video call. She added the message “Te amo mi vida gracias por tanta felicidad,” which roughly translates to: “I love you my life thanks for so much happiness.”
One of the photos includes the caption: “This is a surprise.”
In addition to the photos of Mike with a ring box, the photo montage also includes a series of images of wedding dress es. The words “marry me” are added to one of the pictures.
Nine days later, Ximena posted photos of herself trying on a wedding dress at a shop! The photos have no captions or text added. Here’s one of the images:
Another indication that Mike and Ximena are engaged is the fact that she has shared numerous videos in which she can be seen wearing a ring on her left ring finger. Here is an example from May:
However, Ximena can also be seen wearing a ring on her left ring finger before she posted the potential engagement video. Here’s an example from October of 2020:
Those rings look sort of similar. The same cannot be said for the ring that Ximena was wearing in a video uploaded less than a week ago. This one appears to be a thick gold band:
It’s important to note that I do not know when Mike was in Colombia filming with Ximena. It’s also important to note that I do not know when the video call with Mike took place in which he presented Ximena with a ring box. And there’s always the chance that Mike was simply giving Ximena a promise ring.
I will keep looking, and I will be sure to update the post if I find any more engagement/wedding evidence for the evidence binder. Until then, we’ll all just have to tune in for new episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days to see how Mike and Ximena’s relationship plays out!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com