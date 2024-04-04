AMERICAN PICKERS Danielle Colby says the algorithm is silencing sex workers

Danielle Colby, part of History channel’s American Pickers, is going off on the algorithm, accusing social media of silencing the injustices and violence happening to sex workers across the globe.
American Pickers
American Pickers is a History Channel reality series that first premiered in 2010. Pickers travel across America in search of rare artifacts and treasures to buy from different collectors they visit. The family then sells their finds in their antiques shop or, in some cases, put them in their personal collection.
The show followed Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz while they collect different finds while Danielle Colby ran the office back at Wolfe’s Iowa business Antique Archaeology. When Fritz had to leave the show for health reasons back in 2021, Colby stepped up and began accompanying Mike Wolfe on his adventures.
Danielle Colby Instagram post
Danielle Colby is now speaking out against the algorithm on social media that she believes is silencing her and others trying to shed light on those in the sex work industry currently “being slaughtered.”
Colby has both an OnlyFans and Patreon where she shares risqué burlesque and striptease videos.
On April 4, 2024, Colby posted her plea after she noticed that views have been radically decreasing, specifically for this post which currently only has 151 likes:
Is this happening to you too? I’ve noticed my social media being slowly silenced but I’ve been pretty much turned off now by the algorithm. My posts, stories and bio have been mysteriously deleted on multiple occasions over the last month. This usually happens when I speak about injustice done to women or marginalized people in the sex work industry and beyond, such as those being slaughtered in the world currently. But strippers are used to being silenced…. I’ll just find another loophole to slide through so that I may continue to speak but this is what the patriarchy does. They try to silence the deafening screams of injustice… but don’t let it shake you, the truth shines bright, like a light on a hill, drawing us closer to understanding. Understanding that eventually gives way to anger and then cognitive dissonance (Cognitive dissonance is the mental discomfort that results from holding two conflicting beliefs, values, or attitudes) forcing change for those capable of it. This is not about my ego in being silenced, this is about our freedoms being systematically dismantled by those too powerful to be capable of reaching cognitive dissonance. Those whose greed and hunger for power land and money override their humanity. Please, Keep on speaking louder, in more places, in ever more creative ways. I love you. You’ve got this!
Colby has been outspoken on these topics before, being raised by Jehovah’s Witnesses and experiencing abusive relationships and sexual assault as a child.
American Pickers season 25 is currently airing on History.
