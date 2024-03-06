90 DAY FIANCE Nikki Exotika and Jasmine Pineda spark romance rumors with kiss

Two stars of 90 Day Fiancé season 10 are sparking romance rumors! Nikki Exotika and Jasmine Pineda shared steamy words at the Tell All and then a kiss on social media.
Jasmine Pineda Nikki Exotika tell all confession
During the season 10 Tell All for 90 Day Fiancé, fans were stunned when Latina bombshell Jasmine Pineda got graphic about what she would do if costar Nikki Exotika was her partner. (Note: The two have become inseparable since their first encounter!)
Nikki’s storyline during the season heavily involved her partner Igor (Justin) no longer being comfortable with their sexual relationship after Exotika revealed herself to be transgender after being intimate with the young, inexperienced Moldovan.
While there was much discussion about Igor’s lack of willingness to perform certain sex acts on Nikki, it turns out all she needed to do was hit up her fellow castmate.
During part one of the Tell All, Pineda came out as bisexual and said she was more than happy to take care of Nikki if Igor isn’t…
I mean, I have had girlfriends in the past so I get attracted to women as well as men. I don’t know, I’ve always had a crush on Nikki. Hypothetically, if I was Nikki’s partner, I would f-ck her. I would l-ck her p-ssy.
Next time on 90 Day Fiancé happily ever after } Nikki and Jasmine are seen running away together. 🫢#90DayFianceTellAll #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/sVqViRiAKR
— She-Bells (@SherryElls) March 4, 2024
One of Jasmine’s main storylines with now-husband Gino Palazzolo is that he also doesn’t satisfy her sexually – Gino’s reason being that he’s seemingly afraid of her… even after she got vaginal rejuvenation surgery for Palazzolo’s pleasure.
Jasmine and Nikki kiss
Brought to the internet’s attention by SHABOOTY, reality celebrity know-it-all, Jasmine Pineda and Nikki Exotika have taken their girl crush to the next level and the pair are swapping spit!
In the post below you can see the 90 Day Fiancé season 10 stars in a loving embrace, lips touching:
We are unsure if this is a real relationship or if the pair are just trolling us for fun… either way, it sure is fun to speculate! The two do promise to offer each other what their male partners seem to be lacking…
Part 2 of the 9o Day Fiancé Season 10 Tell All special airs Sunday 7pm CT on TLC.
