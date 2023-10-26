90 DAY FIANCE Kimberly Rochelle and Tejaswi ‘TJ’ Goswami official wedding photos

Kimberly Rochelle and Tejaswi ‘TJ’ Goswami from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way are officially married and posting the photos from their Big Fat Indian Wedding!
Kimberly Rochelle and Tejaswi ‘TJ’ Goswami
Kimberly Rochelle, 30, and Tejaswi ‘TJ’ Goswami, 33, are best known from Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. This iteration of 90 Day Fiancé follows couples where the American partner is the one uprooting their life for love and travelling across the world.
Rochelle is from Muscle Shoals, Alabama and plans to move to India to marry and live out her years with Goswami. The 33 year old is currently based in Jaipur living with his parents.
According to her Instagram Kimberly is a Transformation Coach 🌻👑 Empowerment Speaker 🪄✨ and Psychic medium @positivelykimberlyllc. TJ is a voice over artist in commercials and kids stories.
Kimberly and TJ Wedding Photos
For a moment it looked like they wouldn’t make it down the aisle… Kim and TJ had a big falling out just days before the wedding. Calling a temporary truce it seems the pair sealed the deal after all.
Now that Kimberly and TJ’s wedding episode has aired on TLC and Discovery+ the couple is free to share photos from their big event. And when we say big… we mean BIG.
Kim posted these official photographs on her Instagram to commemorate her nuptials with the “love of her life.”
okay but this is kind of a serve #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/xOB6aYHxRo
— Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) October 26, 2023
Rochelle compared Indian weddings to “a marathon,” though she also said that the day was “like a dream coming true.”
While Kimberly says that she struggled throughout the day due to cultural differences and a lack of language interpretation, she doesn’t regret anything and the pair are still together today.
Rochelle’s family flew to India in order to witness the big event. Her father and step mother were in attendance from America.
TJ posted photos as well, happy to “finally” share his new bride with the world.
Congrats TJ and Kim! We wish you the best of luck!
