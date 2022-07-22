Erika Jayne’s divorce to Tom Girardi isn’t moving forward right now, and on this week’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Erika Jayne revealed that she doesn’t mind staying married because it’s in her best interest.
During a FaceTime call with Lisa Rina, Erika spoke about how Tom had probably dropped his divorce lawyer because his estate couldn’t pay him.
“It’s ironic, but if I was divorced from Tom, I’d have to pay him alimony,” Erika explained before quipping. “I’ll stay married, thanks.”
Erika is already legally separated from him, so her finances are now separate.
The 53-year-old first filed for divorce from her 83-year-old husband in November, 2020. Soon after, a lawsuit was filed against both of them alleging a $2 million embezzlement from the families of Lion Air Flight 610 victims.
Since then, a snowball of legal problems has cascaded on the couple. Tom has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and now lives in a memory care facility.
In January 2022, Erika Jayne was dismissed from the embezzlement lawsuit, but she owes over $2 million in taxes that she can’t pay.