A song made up of pure gibberish is one of TikTok’s more popular trends/sounds. The appeal of Dville Santa’s “Laboratory/Like A Meebo” is that it’s used to perfectly capture that feeling of trying to explain your point of view, or something that you’re passionate about to someone who doesn’t understand, doesn’t care, fully agrees with you anyway so it doesn’t matter or maybe even knows more than you and can see through the bs you’re spilling. Whether the nonsense comes from the talker, the listener, or a little bit of both, it’s a very human experience of feeling like you’re not being heard, or maybe that even you don’t fully understand the topic you’re rambling about.
The sound is traced back to just April of this year. On April 29, 2021, TikToker and rapper Dville Santa dropped the first hint of track on TikTok. He wrote “i was told to bring this to tik tok 🤦🏾♂️ if i drop the full song imma go triple vibranium”
@dvillesanta
i was told to bring this to tik tok 🤦🏾♂️ if i drop the full song imma go triple vibranium 💯 #fyp #viral #foryoupage
On June 2, 2021, Dville Santa released a music video for the song that depicted a business meeting, which is the perfect setting for Simlish vocal droning.
One of the most popular versions of the sound is a bit sped up, which gives it a more of a cartoon, innocent quirkiness that enhances the humor.
Here’s a compilation of some of the TikToks using this sound: