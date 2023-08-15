TLC confirms Match Me Abroad Season 2

TLC has just announced they will be bringing back their popular international matchmaking reality series Match Me Abroad for another season!
The network’s press release reveals the show is TLC’s number one freshman show if 2023 in terms of ratings. And it wasn’t just a huge success for TLC! “Match Me Abroad was the #1 cable program in its time period at 10pm ET/PT for the entire season with key demos,” the press release adds.
Helped by its enviable time slot behind 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, Match Me Abroad brought in some eye-popping numbers during its freshman run. “The series, which premiered on Sunday, May 14, reached an audience of 16.4 million viewers across TLC, Max and discovery+.”
Unfortunately, today’s press release doesn’t reveal any details about what viewers can expect for Match Me Abroad Season 2, or when they can expect it to premiere. Will they be bringing back the same crew of matchmakers? Will some of those looking for love be returning for another try? Fans will have to wait to get answers to those questions.
“At TLC, we pride ourselves on authentic love stories of real, everyday people trying their hand at love,” Discovery Networks and TLC President Howard Lee said when the show was first announced. “Match Me Abroad dives right into those candid, surprising connections that our audience craves, and in this new series, they’ll do it with the help of international matchmakers. We look forward to bringing this exciting new entry to our ever-growing slate of love and relationship programming.”
More from the network’s initial Match Me Abroad announcement:
In a swipe right culture, finding romance isn’t easy and in TLC’s newest relationship series, MATCH ME ABROAD, three international matchmakers put their skills to the test by helping seven Americans who are looking to find love only abroad.
While these singles are eager to explore and find love, their matchmakers will need to break through the real reasons they may have struck out in the past.
Whether chaperoning dates, translating languages or coaching their clients through the ups and downs of dating, these savvy, love connoisseurs from around the world will do what it takes to find the right connection.
