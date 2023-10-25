THE CULPO SISTERS Why Olivia Culpo wants to “rip out” her IUD “immediately”

Olivia Culpo from TLC’s The Culpo Sisters tells TikTok she wants to rip out her birth control immediately.
The Culpo Sisters
The Culpo Sisters is a reality television program from TLC that follows the Culpo family, best known from TikTok. Olivia Culpo, Sophia Culpo, and Aurora Culpo are all famous content creators across various social media platforms.
Olivia Culpo is also a former Miss Universe. After winning the Miss Rhode Island USA competition, she went on to win Miss USA 2012, and then Miss Universe in 2012.
Culpo is currently engaged to San Francisco 49ers Christian McCaffrey who proposed in April after nearly 4 years together. Olivia often shares updates on what it’s like to be a “WAG” (wife/girlfriend of a professional athlete…) on her TikTok.
Olivia Culpo IUD
Olivia Culpo is planning for life after her wedding and we can officially confirm that her vision includes babies. Yes, the reality star told TikTok followers in a ‘GRWM’ video that she is ready to start the process.
I feel like the day after my wedding, I’m just gonna rip out my IUD and start trying immediately.
There may not be as much urgency as she is acting like there is, however, because the 31 year old has already admitted to freezing her eggs.
Culpo told viewers on the season finale of The Culpo Sisters:
I’ve been making decisions out of fear for the future. There’s a lot of pressure that I’ve been putting on my relationship because of fertility. I am going to freeze my eggs so that I can have babies when the time is right for Christian and I. It’s an insurance policy. It’s exciting.
We wish the best of luck to Christian and Olivia on their fertility journey!
