The 71st Miss Universe competition will air LIVE from New Orleans Jan 14, hosted by Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Olivia Culpo

The 71st Miss Universe pageant is coming soon!
Airing live from the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center January 14, 2023, the highly anticipated competition will include nearly 90 women from around the globe vying for the coveted title.
The Reigning Miss Universe
Harnaaz Sandhu of India, 2021 Miss Universe winner, will crown her successor during the final show.
The glamourous model, who also lists herself as an “activist/actor/spokesperson” on Instagram was a popular choice when she won last year.
Followed by Real Housewives of New York star Eboni Williams and Stacey Silva from TLC’s Darcey and Stacey, it appears Sandhu has quite the celebrity fan base.
2022 Miss Universe
Events are already underway for the 2022 Miss Universe pageant as contestants have been gathering in New Orleans this week.
The Miss Universe competition may seem like its all about looks, but there are much deeper issues addressed by the contestants and the pageant coordinators:
The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) is a global, inclusive organization that celebrates all cultures, backgrounds and religion. We create and provide a safe space for women to share their stories and drive impact. The Miss Universe Organization provides women who participate in this international platform with the tools to affect positive change personally, professionally, and philanthropically serving as inspirational leaders and role models to their communities and fans around the world.
Who will host Miss Universe?
The hosts of the 2022 Miss Universe broadcast are none other than star of The Real Jeannie Mai Jenkins and 2012 Miss Universe winner Olivia Culpo.
The event was previously hosted by Steve Harvey, but you may remember scandal struck when he announced the wrong winner in 2015.
According to thenationalnews.com “Miss Universe is one of the longest-running and most-watched beauty competitions in the world; it is broadcast in 165 countries and seen by more than half a billion people annually.”
