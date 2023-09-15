Jeezy divorcing The Real’s Jeannie Mai Jenkins after quarantine marriage

Rapper Jeezy is divorcing The Real’s Jeannie Mai Jenkins after their 2 year quarantine marriage.
The Real Jeannie Mai
Jeannie Mai is best known as her role as host on the daytime talk show The Real. Her co-hosts are Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais.
Mai is also a correspondent for the Miss Universe pageant.
Previously married to Freddy Harteis on August 11, 2007, Mai’s first marriage lasted until 2018. Mai had a harsh quote for her ex at the time, saying he taught her a valuable lesson:
One thing he always said, and I love this quote and I really believe it, my ex said, ‘You don’t truly know a person until they don’t get what they want. That’s when they show you who they are.’ You wouldn’t think that the person you were married to and were with for 10 years and taught you the quote would be the best number one example to prove it.
Jeannie and Jeezy
Jeannie and Jeezy were first linked in January of 2019 and went Instagram official later that September.
A majority of their relationship blossomed during COVID-19, meaning the couple was on lockdown for a big part of their courtship.
Speaking on their time in quarantine:
We looked at each other at this time of the quarantine like, ‘Yup, if we can do this, we are gangster.’ We’re [doing] amazing.
After a year of dating the couple got married at Jeezy’s Los Angeles home in March 2021.
Mai and Jenkins divorcing
ET obtained documents that Jay Wayne Jenkins filed for divorce on Thursday in Fulton County Superior Court. The documents claim they couple have been living as separated for a while and the marriage is “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation.”
Jeezy also petitioned for joint legal custody of their daughter, Monaco, born January 2022.
The pair signed a prenuptial agreement the day before their wedding, so the splitting of assets shouldn’t come as a surprise to either party.
