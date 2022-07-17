In an exclusive with the Daily Mail this week, Bravo’s Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, 40, announced a new line of sex toys and intimate products.
While GG has always been seen as “wild child,” this latest endeavor — and why she says she’s doing it — is definitely raising some eyebrows.
Progressive Princess
Fans of Shahs love that the outspoken star has been a champion for progressive topics in the past. Vocal of her feelings on the healing powers of cannabis, GG’s first business venture was a foray into the weed world with her line of CBD products called WüSah.
Never holding anything back, we know her new line of five unique sex toys is already making her happy. “It shouldn’t be taboo, GG says, “It’s okay to say: ‘I masturbate and this is the toy that gets me off.'”
Sex doesn’t have to be taboo, but Golnesa wouldn’t be herself without saying something controversial.
When asked what inspired the products (aptly named Intimately GG), the Shahs star admitted it was her infant son Elijiah (born April 2020) who sparked the idea. “My son?” she said to the Daily Mail, “I can’t believe I just said that. But, literally, I think it was when I had my son, I went into this hustle mode.”
Gharachedaghi further explained that the need to generate income is always on her mind as a single mom. “I’m a single woman, I just had a child on my own – I didn’t need the whole physical man, I just needed the parts of him,” she said in the exclusive.
Get Your Hands On GG’s Toys
Where can you get the Shahs star’s empowering products? Right now they are available exclusively online at IntimiatelyGG.com. The five new toys, ranging from $29.99 – $99.99, are also set to be offered in select retailers.
