RHONJ Teresa Giudice kicks off wedding weekend without the Gorgas

Wedding bells are soon to be ringing for the Real Housewives of New Jersey OG Teresa Giudice! The star is set to marry Luis Ruelas this weekend and Starcasm is telling you everything we know so far.
Jersey is for lovers
Teresa and Luis met in the summer of 2020 when they were both vacationing on the Jersey shore. The pair got engaged in October 2021 during a trip to Porto Heli, Greece. Luis has been a bit of a lightning rod for controversy. As Starcasm previously reported, he’s been accused of abuse by several his exess.
Previously married to Joe Giudice, Tre split from her now ex-husband in 2020 after a lot of time apart. Teresa and Joe both spent time behind bars for exaggerating their income, hiding increased assets, and failing to file tax returns between 2004 and 2008.
None of this drama seems to be stopping Tre from enjoying her upcoming nuptials. Even though this is her second wedding, Teresa is very much the traditional bride, recently celebrating with a bridal shower, attended by some of her closest Real Housewives pals.
Data Breach
Details of the wedding were first made known when fellow Real Housewives star Ramona Singer accidentally leaked the invitation and information of Giudice’s big day.
From the invitation we learned that a black tie affair was planned at the Park Chateau Estate – details that have since changed because of the mishap.
Was Teresa mad at Ramona? You’d think Tre would have flipped a table, but the bride-to-be kept things calm. “I don’t think she did anything wrong,” Teresa told Extra. “I was like, ‘Ramona, really? Take it down right now,’ and she was, ‘Oh my god, what did I do? What did I do?’”
Wedding Shade
Who is (and isn’t) a part of the wedding party has been a hot topic of discussion. Teresa previously revealed she will have her four daughters — Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12 — serve as bridesmaids.
Sister-in-Law Melissa Gorga, however, was snubbed from the bridesmaids list. In fact, Page Six is now reporting Joe and Melissa Gorga aren’t attending the event at all.
You can hear more about why Tre made this choice here:
Other information we know for sure is that Tre will wear not one but TWO wedding dresses this weekend, and the whole event will be televised. Bravo has had cameras rolling on the entire Ruelas wedding since the beginning.
Check back for more information on Teresa’s wedding and other Real Housewives of New Jersey news.
