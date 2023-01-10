New queer MTV reality series The Real Friends of WeHo premieres Jan 20 TRAILER

“If you like the wives, don’t miss these new house guys.”
The narrator of the trailer for The Real Friends of WeHo points out the Real Housewives reference right from the jump. The series does have a twist though: it’s made up of famous gay men!
Marking the (exciting!) return of celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, and several other members of the LGBTQ+ West Hollywood elite – the reality series is MTV’s latest queer-inclusive reality show.
The Real Friends of WeHo Trailer
The official description describes Real Friends as:
Consisting of some of Hollywood’s most influential and successful LGBTQ+ celebrities, personalities, and entrepreneurs, this revealing and witty new ensemble docuseries provides an up close and personal glimpse into their lives as they perform in front of crowds of thousands, make high stakes business deals, celebrate important life milestones, work the red carpet, and reveal their most intimate truths to family and friends.
In the trailer, we see everything we’d expect from the traditional Real Housewives… drama, celebrities, and scandal!
MTV’s WeHo Cast
In addition to our favorite The Rachel Zoe Project star Brad Goreski, the show is also set to feature actor Curtis Hamilton, American Idol star Todrick Hall, Buttah Skin CEO Dorion Renaud, TV host Jaymes Vaughan and “digital entrepreneur” Joey Zauzig.
Mixed reactions to Real Friends
While the series sounds revolutionary, it’s already embroiled in drama.
Some fans have issues with the addition of star Todrick Hall, whose personal scandals are highlighted in the trailer above.
I am literally 90% percent sure that this Real Friends of WeHo show is going to get cancelled. It hasn’t even aired yet but this cast they chose?You could not pay me to watch a show about Todrick Hall. #RealFriendsOfWeHo #DragRace
— TV Tweets (@TVTweets2022) January 6, 2023
Fans Call for Boycott After MTV Casts Todrick Hall on ‘Real Friends of WeHo’ https://t.co/txBf1PIrQN
— kathlene joy (@khatlem29) January 10, 2023
Hall was on another reality series, Celebrity Big Brother, and the way he played the game was critizied as being “evil.”
He was also sued in 2022 for not paying his rent.
These issues and more will all be addressed by Todrick, who admits in the trailer he’s ready to explain these stories.
The Real Friends of WeHo on MTV will premiere Friday, January 20.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com