LOVE IS BLIND Renee and Carter went to the altar, got cut from the show

In Season 5 of Love is Blind, Renee Poche and Carter Wall got engaged and were filmed all the way to the altar, but their relationship was cut from the show. What happened?
Renee and Carter weren’t actually cut from the show itself. Renee offered a lot of fun quips throughout filming, including the revelation that Stacy wanted to serve p00p cookies to Johnnie.
While we don’t know all the details of what happened, marriage records show that Renee and Carter filed for a marriage license on May 18, 2022. They have no marriage date, which indicates that they didn’t follow through with the marriage.
Renee then married someone else on March 28, 2023.
Below is a screen shot of the records showing that while Renee and Carter filed for a marriage licence, it was never returned and shows a default filler wedding date likely needed for the computer system (01/01/1900.)
Her second filing does show that the license was returned and has a wedding date a few weeks after the filing.
Filming for Love Is Blind season 5 happened in the spring of 2022, and wrapped in early June. Renee and Carter likely went to the retreat with the rest of the cast. There was not much group footage shown from the getaway this season, so that might explain that.
Here’s some evidence that Renee was at the vacation with the group. Today, she posted this photo on her Instagram stories of herself at the beach with the Love is Blind signature metal drinkware.
When Renee and Carter showed up at the group barbecue back in Houston, they were billed as “Pod Squad.”
I’m personally disappointed that Renee and Carter didn’t film as Renee’s personality stood out in the small clips we see of her on the show.