Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard announce stillbirth of daughter Isla Marie

In a tragic social media post on April 13, 2024 Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard announced the still birth of daughter Isla Marie.
The pregnancy was not yet announced.
19 Kids and Counting was a reality series on TLC that followed the supersize Duggar family led by Jim Bob and Michelle. Their 19 offspring are part of the fundamental Christian organization Institute in Basic Life Principles which encourages its members to have a ‘quiverfull’ of children.
Jill Duggar married Derick Dillard on June 21, 2014, and the couple are parents to three sons: Israel David, born April 6, 2015, Samuel Scott, born July 8, 2017, and Frederick Michael, born July 7, 2022.
In October 2021, Jill and Derick announced that they had lost a third child, River Bliss, to a miscarriage. The Duggar girls have experienced several pregnancy losses documented here.
It looks as if child loss has ravaged the ‘rebel’ Duggar yet again. Jill Dillard just announced a sad loss on social media.
The Dillards posted this photo with the following caption on May 13, 2024:
💔It is with heavy hearts that we announce the stillbirth of our beautiful baby girl, Isla Marie Dillard. Jill was 4 months pregnant (due in August) when we found out that our baby died in utero. From the moment we found out we were pregnant, we couldn’t wait to meet our baby. Isla was much loved from the start, and her 3 big brothers were so excited to introduce her to their world.
We appreciate your prayers as we continue to grieve and heal from the loss of our little Isla Marie. 😭
More info on our blog: https://www.dillardfamily.com
On the blog for the couple you can see more images of their daughter Isla Marie. This would have been the first female child for the Duggar daughter.
A stillbirth happens when the fetus dies after week 20 of pregnancy.
