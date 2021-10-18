One of the most fascinating details of the disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes’ saga is her voice. It’s oddly deep, but that isn’t strange on its own merit. Many women have naturally deep voices. There is something about Elizabeth’s that just sounds off, it’s an uncanny voice that doesn’t really sound like anyone’s natural voice. There is also evidence to suggest that her voice is, in fact, fake. Some of it is heresay from those who knew her before she developed the public persona she used to market her company’s outlandish claims, but there are a few times when she publicly slipped up and we can get a glimpse of what she naturally sounds like.
At the 0:55 mark of the below video you can here a high-pitched young woman’s voice say “No, it hasn’t” before she slips back into her trademark baritone.
In this video, Elizabeth seems more relaxed during an interview than she usually is, and her voice changes gradually from her practiced, slow speaking to a faster, higher-pitched speaking that sounds a lot more natural. Because this is more of a subtle gradation the differences are less pronounced, but at the 1:43 mark she seems to be speaking more in her “real” voice.
How the people from her past say she sounds
WSJ writer John Carreyrou has done a masterful job of reporting on Elizabeth Holmes and the alleged fraud that she committed with her company Theranos with his articles and his book and podcast, both titled Bad Blood. During his work he has interviewed many people who have heard Elizabeth talk in her more natural voice, and say it is much different from the one the public has come to hear from her.
This Inside Edition video clip features one of Elizabeth’s former Stanford professors who claims Elizabeth used to speak in a more high pitched tone. The professor even imitates Elizabeth’s deep voice before breaking into her own voice expressing disbelief. It’s interesting to note that this female professor seems to have a naturally deep feminine voice.
The change in her vocal patterns seems to have come about at some point before she became the public face of her company Theranos and embarked on a high-profile media blitz after the publication of her “star-making” 2014 Fortune cover article titled “This CEO is out for blood.” She even mostly kept up this voice in front of employees, investors, and everyone else she talked to privately, although she would occasionally slip-up like the time she got excited over a gift they were going to hand out to children after blood tests, or if she’s been drinking.
Why did Elizabeth Holmes use a fake deep voice?
The leading theory about why Elizabeth Holmes speaks this way is that she wanted to be taken seriously in the male-dominated world of Silicon Valley. She also chooses to speak very slowly and clearly, and in easy to understand language. This tactic is a kind of power move that can inspire the listener to pay attention to every word.
If you listen to a lot of Elizabeth Holmes interviews between 2014-18, you’ll notice she has certain scripts she sticks to where she delivers an easily-digestible narrative about being able to run hundreds of diagnostic tests from one, or at most two, drops of blood. She emphasizes the “tubes and tubes” of blood necessary for many blood tests, how many people fear needles, and the pain that can be involved. She also invokes emotion with a story about her uncle who died from cancer because it was found too late to be treatable. She claims to be working on a way to diagnose cancer before it becomes untreatable.
If she is asked questions she’s not prepared for, however she can easily get flustered and resort to word salads: saying a lot of words that don’t convey a lot of meaning. Still, she sticks with the deep voice and slow delivery that can lull the listener into thinking she’s making sense.