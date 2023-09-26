RIP David McCallum, 90, NCIS star

David McCallum, best known as Ducky Mallard on NCIS, has died at age 90.
NCIS
NCIS is a military police procedural television series and the first installment of a chain of spin-off’s including NCIS: Las Vegas, NCIS: New Orleans, and NCIS: Hawaiʻi.
The series originally premiered in 2003 and is currently in its 20th season. Main stars of NCIS are Mark Harmon, Sasha Alexander, Michael Weatherly, Pauley Perrette, and David McCallum among many others.
Ducky
David McCallum is a Scottish actor well known for his role as Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard on the CBS drama.
Goodbye #Ducky #Ncis 😢😢😢😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mjTbZSqitJ
— 🇬🇧 Blue Chicago 🇮🇹 (@Stef_Anie_75) September 26, 2023
McCallum has a long resume of acting accomplishments including playing secret agent Illya Kuryakin in the original 1960’s television series The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
There was a bit in NCIS where Gibbs says that Ducky, the late David McCallum, looked like Illya Kuryakin when he was younger – the character McCallum played in the Man from UNCLE. Thought that was class. RIP. pic.twitter.com/vNoM2ZUJWI
— Fearghas Kelly (@FearghasKelly) September 26, 2023
McCallum narrated the acclaimed docu-series Titanic: The Complete StoryforA&E.
When series lead Mark Harmon left the show in fall of 2021 (Season 19), McCallum became the last original remaining member of the NCIS cast.
David McCallum death
David McCallum died “peacefully” of natural causes surrounded by family at New York Presbyterian Hospital. The actor was 90 years old.
In a statement from the family, they acknowledge his infamous NCIS character:
For over twenty years, David McCallum endeared himself to audiences around the world playing the wise, quirky, and sometimes enigmatic, Dr. Donald ‘Ducky’ Mallard. But as much as his fans may have loved him, those who worked side by side with David loved him that much more. He was a scholar and a gentleman, always gracious, a consummate professional, and never one to pass up a joke.
From his death announcement:
The actor is survived by his wife of 56 years, Katherine McCallum, his sons Paul, Valentine and Peter McCallum, his daughter Sophie McCallum and his eight grandchildren: Julia McCallum, Luca de Sanctis, Iain de Sanctis, Stella McCallum, Gavin McCallum, George McCallum, Alessandro de Sanctis and Whit McCallum.
In 1999 McCallum was naturalized as a United States citizen. The sad event of his passing occurred on September 25, 2023.
Condolences to David McCallum’s friends and family.
