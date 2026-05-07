Full Kodak Black arrest warrant details with photos

Rapper Kodak Black was arrested in Orange County Florida on Wednesday. He is currently still in custody of Orange County Corrections on a felony count of trafficking MDMA.

The arrest stems from an incident in November, 2025 in which police responded to multiple calls about reported gunfire in Orlando. After arriving on the scene, police observed “a white powdery substance on a $100 bill on the front floorboard” of Kodak’s Lamborghini.

Police searched the vehicle and found a sleeping man named Twitty in the back seat, “28.32 grams of cannabis packed in eight separate containers” in a white leather bag, and a pink bag containing 27 grams of MDMA and “$37,000 dollars in multiple denominations.”

Also inside the pink bag were numerous documents with Kodak’s name on them. “A prison identification card was located with the name Bill Kapri, DOB June 11th 1997, also with the documents found inside the bag.”

From the arrest warrant affidavit:

Everyone on scene was asked if the bag or its contents belonged to any of them, and all denied ownership, including Bill Kapri. When Kapri was informed of the money in the bag, he attempted multiple times to have the money turned over to him, claiming it belonged to his business. Kapri, however, would not claim the bag or any of its contents.

Police were able to match the bag, a pink pair of scissors, and rings found at the scene to similar items featured in social media posts made by Kodak Black. (Photos included below.)

Twitty had a holstered Glock 19 9mm handgun. Police also found a Glock 23 40 Caliber handgun located under the rear passenger floorboard.

Twitty was charged with marijuana possession and gun possession in the commission of a felony. Twitty was later arrested on multiple felony charges in another Florida county (mug shot photo above). Orange County prosecutors elected to not prosecute him for the November, 2025 charges.

Kodak Black (real name Bill Kapri) was charged with felony possession of MDMA. He was scheduled for a hearing today at 1PM EST.

FULL KODAK BLACK ARREST WARRANT AFFIDAVIT WITH PHOTOS

On November 24, 2025 at approximately 0047 hours, Your Affiant, and Officer S. Chavez #39472, responded to 910 Fairvilla Road Orlando, FL. 32805 (Children’s Safety Village) regarding multiple callers reporting hearing several gunshots and seeing numerous vehicles parked where the shots originated. Your Affiant was wearing a full OPD patrol uniform, which consisted of a black kevlar vest with the word “Police” on the front and back. Additionally, Your Affiants uniform has the Orlando Police Department shoulder patch that state “Orlando Police.” Your Affiant was readily identifiable as a law enforcement officer.

Upon arrival, Your Affiant observed several people gathered around two running vehicles with the headlights on. Your Affiant approached the vehicles, and to my right, Your Affiant observed a BMW SUV. inside the BMW, Your Affiant could see three occupants. Your Affiant approached the driver’s door and could immediately smell freshly burnt cannabis emanating from the vehicle. Your Affiant asked the driver, later identified as Aven Joseph, if he had a medical marijuana card, and he stated he did not. Your Affiant also observed what appeared to be an open container protruding from under the front passenger seat.

Your Affiant knows the Mercy Drive area to be a high-crime/drug area. Your Affiant knows this based on working in this specific area for an estimated five years. Based on the smell of burnt cannabis, no medical marijuana card, and sounds of gunfire being reported at this location, Your Affiant found probable cause to search the vehicle. Additionally, it should be noted that Joseph has a suspended Florida driver’s license.

Upon searching the BMW, Your Affiant located a bag in the trunk containing 56 grams of cannabis in sealed marked cannabis bags and a metal container containing a pink pill substance. The pill tested positive for MDMA using an OPD-issued NIK kit. Additionally, in the bag, Your Affiant located a US Passport belonging to Kerry Trayvon Hardy and $60 US dollars. The money, bag, cannabis, and MDMA pill were placed into the OPD Property and Evidence.

While searching the BMW, a male later identified as Bill Kapri approached officers and began observing the search. Kapri is a professional music artist and goes by the name “Kodak Black.” Kapri has an Instagram page identified as “Kodakblack.” When Your Affiant finished searching the vehicle, Your Affiant walked over to the second vehicle, a green Lamborghini SUV, that was occupied by a sole rear passenger, identified as James Demetrius Twitty. Twitty was sleeping in the rear left seat. Next to Twitty was a white leather bag.

I walked around to the passenger side of the vehicle to an open front passenger door. Without entering the vehicle, viewing from the outside, Your Affiant could see a white powdery substance on a $100 bill on the front floorboard. It should be noted that next to the $100 bill with the narcotics on it were a pink pair of scissors. The same scissors were seen in an Instagram post from the account “Kodakblack” with Kapri seven days prior to this incident. See below the picture of the scissors next to the $100 bill and the ones in the post:



It should also be noted in the picture that the two rings on the floorboard match the rings worn by Kapri. Based on my training and experience, Your Affiant identified the substance to be narcotics. Your Affiant has taken a drug identification course and have conducted numerous drug investigations, which led Your Affiant to identify the substance as narcotics. Furthermore, the interior of the vehicle smelled of freshly burnt cannabis.

Based on this, Your Affiant removed Twitty from the vehicle to conduct a probable cause search of Twitty and the vehicle. As Twitty was exiting the vehicle, he reached down towards his waist, and his shirt came up slightly, which allowed Your Affiant to see a holstered firearm on his front right side, which was initially concealed from view. Your Affiant immediately removed the firearm to prevent this from turning into a deadly force situation.

The firearm was a Glock 19 9mm handgun bearing serial # CHDM912. Based on my training and experience, it is my opinion that this weapon will, is designed to, or may readily be converted to expel a projectile by the action of an explosive. Twitty was placed in handcuffs and searched.

Twitty had an extended magazine in his jacket pocket and $13,985 in his possession. Twitty was read his Miranda rights, and he stated he understood. Twitty stated the firearm was his, and he had a concealed firearms license, which he did. Twitty stated that nothing in the vehicle was his. Twitty stated he had won the money in a casino but could not show any receipts besides one dated November 14th 2025. Additionally, the sum did not add up to the amount in his possession.

Your Affiant then conducted a search of the Lamborghini SUV. First, Your Affiant removed the white leather bag that was next to Twitty. inside the bag, Your Affiant located 28.32 grams of cannabis packed in eight separate containers. One container marked the THC level at 36.46% and another at 36.99%. Your Affiant tested a sample of the cannabis using a THC kit, which measures if a substance is cannabis or hemp. The kit tested positive for cannabis.

Based on the bag being directly next to Twitty, he being the only occupant in the vehicle, and Twitty being armed with a firearm, Your Affiant found probable cause to charge Twitty with the following:

• Possession of Cannabis over 20g

• Possession of a Concealed Firearm in Commission of a Felony

A continued search of the vehicle resulted in another bag (pink) on the rear passenger seat being located by Sergeant A. Chase #16259. inside the bag, a plastic bag containing a substance later identified by FDLE as MDMA was located. The bag weighed a total of 27g.

Inside the same pink bag, Your Affiant located $37,000 dollars in multiple denominations. Also inside the bag were numerous documents with the name Bill Kapri on them. A prison identification card was located with the name Bill Kapri, DOB June 11th 1997, also with the documents found inside the bag. A bottle of Promethazine Hydrochloride 6.25 mg/5mL Alcohol level of 7%, was inside the bag as well.

The bottle was turned over to OPD CSTs for latent print processing. A sample of the contents of the bottle was taken and placed into OPD Property and Evidence for testing. A Frisbee was in the same bag, and Your Affiant retrieved four latent print cards from it. These will be submitted for testing. A tablet was also located and was submitted to OPD CSTs for latent print

processing. The narcotics, money, documents, and frisbee will all be entered into OPD Property and Evidence. The prints were not suffient enough to acquire any matches.

See below a picture of the pink bag located with the suspected narcotics inside, as well as the same bag Kapri is pictured with in an lnstagram post from the account “Kodakblacr with Kapri seven days prior to this incident:



As you can see, this appears to be the same bag. Also located in this bag was a distinct lighter. Your Affiant viewed Kapri’s Instagram and saw him using what appeared to be the same lighter. See photos below of the lighter and the lighter Kapri is using as seen from the instagram account “Haitianboykodaks” on November 23rd 2025:



Everyone on scene was asked if the bag or its contents belonged to any of them, and all denied ownership, including Bill Kapri. When Kapri was informed of the money in the bag, he attempted multiple times to have the money turned over to him, claiming it belonged to his business. Kapri, however, would not claim the bag or any of its contents.

Under the rear passenger floorboard, a loaded Glock 23 40 Caliber handgun was located by Sergeant Chase bearing serial #CESX303. Based on Your Affiant’s training and experience, it is Your Affiants opinion that this weapon will, is designed to, or may readily be converted to expel a projectile by the action of an explosive. Everyone on scene was asked if the firearm belonged to them, and everyone stated it did not.

Based on the firearm being in such close proximity to the narcotics and no one claiming ownership of it, the firearm was taken and placed into OPD Property and Evidence. The firearm was swabbed for DNA and tested for fingerprints. No fingerprints were found on the firearm but multiple DNA samples were taken.

…On April 17th 2026, Your Affiant received an FDLE report for the substance found in the pink bag. The substance was identified as MDMA with an official weight of 25.34 +- 0.25. The trafficking weight for MDMA is 14 grams. Based on the above, the pink bag contained a trafficking amount of MDMA.

Based on all the above evidence, Your Affiant finds probable cause to charge Kapri with the following:

• Trafficking in MDMA >=14grams <200grams An arrest warrant is requested for Kapri. Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com