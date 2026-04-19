Why Dylan Sprouse Tackled a Stranger Outside His Home at 12:30 a.m.

Dylan Sprouse, best known for his role in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, was involved in a real-life confrontation with an intruder at his Los Angeles residence April 17, 2026.

According to law enforcement and eyewitnesses, the incident occurred around 12:30 a.m after Sprouse’s wife, Barbara Palvin, noticed a suspicious individual on their property and called 911, describing the person as a “creepy guy” and fearing a possible burglary.

Before police arrived, Sprouse confronted the individual outside the home. He tackled the alleged intruder and restrained him on the ground, reportedly holding him at gunpoint until authorities reached the scene.

The suspect never entered the house itself and remained on the property. No injuries were reported for Sprouse, Palvin, or the intruder.

When officers from the Los Angeles Police Department arrived, they took the suspect into custody. While the couple chose not to press trespassing charges, authorities discovered the individual had outstanding warrants and arrested him on that basis.

Below is video footage of the incident