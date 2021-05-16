Many people fondly remember the sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, which ran from January 2000 to May 2006, but the show’s main star, 36-year-old Frankie Muniz, has trouble recalling that exciting time in his life because of multiple brain injuries.
What has Frankie been doing?
Frankie has said that because of the success of Malcolm in the Middle, he’s been able to live all his dreams, and he for sure has had a lot of dreams to live.
After the show ended, Frankie went on to try out multiple other careers. First, he tried his hand at being a professional racecar driver. You can view stats from his racing career here.
Between 2012-14 Frankie focused his energies on his band Kingsoil, which he toured the world with for a while. In 2017 he managed the band Astro Lasso.
For a while most recently, Frankie owned and operated a shop called Outrageous Oils & Vinegars in Arizona, but last year he announced that he had sold this company to embark on a new, unnamed, adventure.
How Frankie Developed Amnesia
Frankie revealed his struggles with memory loss during his 2017 appearance on Dancing With the Stars. He shared that his then-girlfriend Paige Price kept a diary for him so he read about all the fun things they do together in case he forgets. He former Malcolm in the Middle co-star Bryan Cranston also regularly calls him to share memories about their time on set.
Frankie says he developed amnesia after suffering from multiple concussions over the course of his life, and nine transient ischemic attack attacks, which are also known as “mini-strokes.” He sustained his first concussion when he was only seven years old when he was a goalie during a soccer game. His transient ischemic attacks started when he was in his mid-twenties, and resulted in multiple hospitalizations.
Growing up Frankie played ice hockey, soccer, basketball, soccer, and ended up breaking 38 bones during his childhood sports career. His racing days were also physically traumatic for Frankie. In 2009 he was hospitalized after a serious racing accident where he broke his back, ankle, four ribs, and hand.
Frankie’s a Dad Now
Frankie is currently married to Paige. They have an infant son together, Mauz Mosley Muniz, who was born on March 22, 2021. The couple share parts of their lives via their YouTube channel “Frankie & Paige.” In 2019 they shared the story on their channel about how their house was destroyed by flooding caused by their cats in November 2018, the same month they got engaged.
Photo Credit: Byron Purvis/AdMedia