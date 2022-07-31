The new Reelz reality series On Patrol: Live premiered July 22 and 23 to HUGE ratings, bringing in just under one million live viewers each night.
“On Patrol: Live provides an authentic, live look at policing in communities all across America,” said Reelz CEO Stan E. Hubbard in a press release celebrating the monster ratings. “We are as thrilled with the audience embrace of our new series as we are proud to bring this experience into their homes.”
For those of you who haven’t checked out the show (yet), here is an excerpt from the initial press release announcing the series:
“On Patrol: Live” reunites the on-camera team of host and executive producer Dan Abrams and Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin, retired Tulsa Police Department lieutenant with nearly 25 years of service, alongside Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson, Division Commander with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. Together, they will provide minute-by-minute live analysis and perspective for viewers as the series follows police officers and sheriff’s deputies live on patrol from diverse departments across America.
“On Patrol: Live” will also engage the community by inviting them into the series with “Citizen Ride-Alongs” that will give local residents, within the communities of the departments appearing on the show, a first-hand perspective as they ride along with officers followed by On Patrol: Live cameras. “Citizens On-Set” invites community members into the studio as guests where they can share their Ride-Along experiences and observations while also commenting on the night’s live policing. Both features offer a unique opportunity for viewers and members of the community to gain unprecedented access to law enforcement – from routine calls and high-stakes incidents to tracking down fugitives of justice and recovering missing children.
On Patrol: Live List Of Police Departments
“We’re thrilled to premiere with a diverse lineup of police departments and sheriff’s offices from coast to coast, ready to show viewers the work they do on a daily and nightly basis,” Stan Hubbard said when announcing the show.
Which agencies are participating in the premiere season of the show? We’ve put together a complete list of the On Patrol: Live police departments below, including links! Further down are social media links for Reelz, the show itself, and the hosts!
Marion County Sheriff’s Office
Florida
Website: www.marionso.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/mcsoflorida
Instagram: @MCSOFlorida
Twitter: @MCSOFlorida
Volusia County Sheriff’s Office
Florida
Website: www.volusiasheriff.org
Facebook: www.facebook.com/VolusiaSheriff
Instagram: @volusia.sheriff
Twitter: @VolusiaSheriff
Beech Grove Police Department
Indiana
Website: www.beechgrove.com/beech-grove-police-department.html
Facebook: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=176069346414531
Instagram:
Twitter: @beechgrovepd
Nye County Sheriff’s Office
Nevada
Website: www.nyecountysheriffsoffice.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/nyecountysheriff
Instagram: @nyecountysheriffsoffice
Twitter: @NyeSheriff
Paterson Police Department
New Jersey
Website: www.patersonpd.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/paterson.police
Instagram: @ppdanticrime (May not be official)
Twitter:
Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office
New Mexico
Website: www.bernco.gov/bernalillo-county-sheriff
Facebook: www.facebook.com/BCSONM
Instagram: @bcso_sheriff
Twitter: @BCSONM
Richland County Sheriff’s Department
South Carolina
Website: www.rcsd.net
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RichlandCountySheriffsDepartment
Instagram: @rcsd1
Twitter: @RCSD
Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office
South Carolina
Website: www.sheriff.berkeleycountysc.gov
Facebook: www.facebook.com/BerkCoSheriff
Instagram:
Twitter: @BerkCoSheriff
Reelz and On Patrol: Live! social media links and hash tags
Reelz on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ReelzChannel
Reelz on Instagram: @ReelzChannel
Reelz on Twitter: @ReelzChannel
On Patrol: Live website: www.reelz.com/show/on-patrol-live
On Patrol: Live! on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ReelzOfficialOPLive
On Patrol: Live! on Instagram: @officialoplive
On Patrol: Live! on Twitter: @OfficialOPLive
Dan Abrams on Twitter: @danabrams
Sean “Sticks” Larkin on Twitter: @Sean_C_Larkin
Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson on Twitter: @CurtisWilson275
On Patrol: Live hash tags: #OPLive #OPNation #OnPatrolLive
On Patrol: Live airs Friday and Saturday nights at 9/8c with re-airings at midnight/11c on Reelz.
