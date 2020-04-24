NEW INFO Dahvie Vanity allegedly assaulted three minors, is currently under a criminal investigation

YouTuber Pastel Belle, who is covering allegations against Blood on the Dance Floor singer Dahvie Vanity, has released some bombshell information on her community tab. According to Pastel Belle, there are three minors alleging grooming and sexual assault from Dahvie Vanity. As of a few hours ago, Pastel posted that there is now an official criminal investigation against the singer.
“I AM IN TEARS RIGHT NOW. AN OFFICIAL CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION INTO DAHVIE VANITY HAS BEEN LAUNCHED!” Patel Belle posted two hours ago. “Thank you so much to the survivor who reached out and took this amazing step. She will remain anonymous for the time being, until she is ready to come forward with her story. Also thank you to ALL survivors who refused to remain silent and speak up, and EVERYONE who’s supported them. This is just the beginning…
#ShuttingPredatorsDownIn2020”
Two days ago Pastel revealed that along with Damien Lionheardt (a.k.a Jessi Slaughter), two more females have come forward with allegations against Dahvie when they were minors. The third female with accusations says she has evidence that she was with him the night of her assault.
“An update for those concerned about the case with the minor,” Pastel Belle wrote. “ANOTHER female has recently reached out to me who was groomed as a minor by Davie, followed by a THIRD female who was assaulted by Dahvie after a show when she was a minor, (who has evidence of being with him that night). The attorneys have been made aware of the new developments and things are moving forward. I cant say anything else right now about it, but I will keep you informed as much as I can as things proceed.”
This would not be the first time Dahvie Vanity (real name Jesus David Torres) would be in legal trouble for assaulting a minor. In 2007, before he started Blood on the Dance Floor he was arrested for forcing himself on a 14-year-old girl who met him on MySpace, where he went by “Dahvie the Elite Hair God” at the time. He told her he loved her and asked to come over to her house to help with her hair. After he styled her hair, the girl says he forced sexual contact with her. Ultimately, though, she refused to cooperate with the police so the case was closed.
According to a The Huffington Post piece published last year, 21 women reached out to the website with stories of sexual assault from Dahvie Vanity.
Jeffree Star, who was friends with Dahvie Vanity for years and toured with him, will be appearing on the YouTube show Have a Seat with Chris Hansen this Sunday.
Amelia Cunningham is a Starcasm writer and editor @AmeliaStarcasm