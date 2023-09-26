Who is Dane Cook’s wife? 51 year old comedian marries 24 year old in Hawaiian ceremony

Comedian Dane Cook has tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with a woman 27 years his junior. Find out more about his wife Kelsi Taylor here…
Dane Cook
Dane Cook is a well known comedian who has also acted in feature films. The star of movies like My Best Friends Girl, Employee of the Month and Good Luck Chuck, he is originally from Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Cook has released 6 comedy albums as a working comedian and often tours the country playing sold out shows. Dane Cook’s comedy peaked in the mid-2000’s early 2010’s.
In 2006, Retaliation became the highest-charting comedy album in 28 years when it hit platinum status.
Dane and Kelsi
Dane Cook has been linked to many celebrity girlfriends in the past, including Jessica Simpson, Nicole Scherzinger from the Pussy Cat Dolls, and dancer Julianne Hough.
Kelsi Taylor met Cook in 2017 when she was 18 years old and the two began dating immediately. The pair got engaged in 2022.
I was asking my best friend, the woman who I’ve shared some of the greatest times of my life with, to marry me so we can start the next chapter our of lives together. I was also thinking of how absolutely stunning she looked.
Kelsi Taylor, now 24, is a palates instructor and currently has nearly 50K followers on Instagram. Additionally, she is also a certified food therapist and nutritionist.
Kelsi is also a background singer and has been featured on famous productions for bands like Little Big Town and Demi Lovato. You can hear Taylor’s music on her YouTube channel.
Dane Cook wedding
Dane Cook and Kelsi Taylor tied the knot on September 23, 2023 in a gorgeous destination wedding which took place in Hawaii.
The pair look extremely happy, with the groom featured in a navy suit and the bride wearing the Solstice gown from Grace Loves Lace.
Though their gigantic age gap turns some people off, the couple seem to be in love with each other and are “walking into the rest of (their) life” hand in hand.
Dane’s contribution to the party was sharing his love of cigars with his new wife. We think this is very chic and the photos turned out gorgeous.
Congrats to Dane and Kelsi!
