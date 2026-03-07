TikTok Mom Dies After Tummy Tuck Complications at 47

A 47-year-old mother who documented her cosmetic surgery journey on TikTok has tragically died following complications from a tummy tuck procedure.

Rachel Tussey, an Ohio mother of three, had been sharing her preparation for the surgery with more than 25,000 followers on the social media platform. In videos posted before the procedure, she appeared optimistic and excited about the change, describing the surgery as part of a “midlife glow up.”

Tussey underwent the procedure on February 25. According to her husband, Jeremy Tussey, doctors initially indicated that the surgery had gone well. However, events took a devastating turn shortly afterward while she was recovering.

Jeremy said he was called into the recovery room after the procedure and noticed that something seemed wrong. Shortly afterward, Rachel reportedly became unresponsive, prompting medical staff to begin CPR.

She was rushed by ambulance to TriHealth Bethesda North Hospital, where doctors determined she had been without oxygen for more than six minutes. The lack of oxygen caused severe brain damage, and she was later declared brain dead.

After days on life support, her family made the heartbreaking decision to remove her from the machines on March 5.

Tussey’s death has left her family and followers stunned.

Her husband has said the family plans to seek answers about what happened during the surgery and recovery process. While no lawsuit has yet been filed, the family has reportedly obtained legal counsel as they investigate whether medical negligence may have played a role.

The tragedy has also sparked conversations online about the risks associated with cosmetic surgery. Procedures such as tummy tucks—also known as abdominoplasty—are commonly performed to remove excess skin and tighten abdominal muscles, but like any major surgery, they carry potential complications, including infection, blood clots, or anesthesia issues.

Tussey’s followers have since flooded her social media accounts with messages of grief and support, remembering her as a loving mother and a positive presence online.

She is survived by her husband and their three children.