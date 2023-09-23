A viral TikTok video that has racked up 22 million showcases two girls claiming to have moved into an abandoned building with peeling paint, and people are calling the aesthetic “squatters core.”
The girl in the video goes by @pusik107 and has no bio information. Just a few days before, she posted a “room tour” of an extremely messy room. She most recently posted an updated room tour in her new dilapidated digs.
The comments are ablaze with calling out concern for lead being in the paint and comparing the vibes to Silent Hill and Fight Club. (affiliate links)
One commenter says, “It’s so aesthetic, but is it safe? 😭”
Another commenter issued a warning about falling through the wood floors. “Just be careful if the floors are made of wood bc i once fell through the wood floor in a vacant building,” they said.
It can’t be known at this point if the girls are illegally squatting in the abandoned space or if they simply liked the aesthetics of the place and put some posters up for content. It’s certainly performing well on social media.