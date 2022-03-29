REALITY TEA – Is Andrea Denver, in fact, The Hottest Man on Bravo? According to the most popular fan poll on social media, the answer is a resounding yes. The Winter House and Summer House star beat out Craig Conover, Andy Cohen, and Frankie Catania for the honor, which he accepted graciously and in a button-down shirt with none of the buttons buttoned
CELEBITCHY – Speaking of fashion, yesterday’s Starbuzz headliner Andrea DeBose owned the night at the Oscars afterparties. Hours after donning a cleavage-tastic red pantsuit and becoming the first queer woman of color to win an Academy Award for acting, Andrea changed into a straightforward, no-less-stunning black cocktail dress to celebrate
LAINEY GOSSIP – And speaking of other nice things that happened at the Oscars! I’m very happy to see so many people crying happy tears over Lady Gaga’s moment of tenderness with Liza Minelli, because it was a beautiful moment indeed
PAJIBA – Or, as Alison Lanier of Pajiba put it, “Gaga and Minnelli’s moment is the one that stuck with me. It felt private and sincere, versus the chivalric showmanship that dominated the rest of the Oscar coverage. Gaga’s simple, direct moment of support was not only wholesome; it felt like a real moment of care and tenderness in the face of the huge artifice that is the Oscars.”
GO FUG YOURSELF – One more bit of Oscars fashion for now: Also overshadowed by The Slap? Jada Pinkett Smith’s *amazing* green dress, with a train like an emerald waterfall. “It’s amazing to me how MUCH dress a person so petite can carry as if it’s no big deal. She is NEVER overcome or outweighed by the clothes”
DLISTED – Kim Kardashian is sorry for her “get off your ass and work” comments. Except of course she isn’t really sorry; she’s “sorry if it was received that way.” And by “that way,” Kim means a “blanket statement” of “disrespect” directed at women in general. So, just your basic non-apology apology
THE HOLLYWOOD GOSSIP – Oh, and The Kardashians just dropped a new trailer. The family’s new reality show debuts on Hulu in a couple weeks. Why are they still on TV, exactly? That’s no shade – they don’t need the money, and their exposure isn’t TV-dependent. Seems like more trouble than it would be worth
JEZEBEL – Headline of the Week contender: “Resign, You Walking Conflict of Interest: Clarence Thomas, the longest-serving Supreme Court justice, is embroiled in yet another shady scandal.”
THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – If you’re in the position of having to “[dispute] claims” you “got violent” with women, you have already lost. On multiple levels. Don’t do this
THE BLAST – I’m just glad Ezra “The Flash” Miller wasn’t arrested for speeding. The headlines would have been un*bear*able
(Photo credit: Instagram / Bravo)
John Sharp is Starcasm’s chief editorial correspondent-at-large. E-mail him a hot tip.