We have some very unfortunate news to report regarding the Beaver family from Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. Lane Fernandez, the father of Malorie Beaver’s daughter Emerson, has passed away at the age of 28.
Malorie’s sister, Rachel Beaver, shared news of Lane’s passing earlier today. “I can’t even begin to express the pain I feel right now,” Rachel wrote over an Instagram story photo of Lane and Emerson swimming together. “Gone too soon … Rest easy Lane.”
Lane’s passing comes just three weeks after he welcomed a baby boy with his wife, Kylee Fernandez. This morning, Kylee shared a Facebook photo gallery of Lane, including lots of photos of their newborn son Nolyn. The images were accompanied by this heartbreaking message for Lane:
I’m so lost without you babe.. I love you to the moon and back and I know you’re watching out for us. I will forever miss you. It’s always been you💕 Nolyn, Emerson, and I love you so much and you were an amazing father, dog dad, and husband. You’ll forever be my rock, and my best friend. ❤️ I miss you more than anything baby.
Lane’s cause of death is unclear at this time.
UPDATE – Malorie Beaver just shared a video clip of Lane with Emerson in her Instagram stories. She simply wrote “RIP” along with a heart emoji.
According to Kylee’s Facebook page, she and Lane have been married since November of 2020. They welcomed Nolyn, their first child together on May 22, 2022.
Lane Fernandez was a part of Malorie’s story line on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, and he is also not a stranger to those who follow the off-screen drama of the Beaver family. Malorie and Kylee got into a VERY heated social media feud in July of last year. The spat started after Kylee posted a photo of Emerson and stated that Emerson called her “Momma Kylie.” Kylee also suggested that Malorie was not a good mother to Emerson.
Malorie responded to Kylee’s accusations, and it wasn’t long before her sister Rachel Beaver and mother Stephanie Polo joined in. Lane later did an interview with The Sun in which he revealed that he and Kylee were considering filing for joint legal custody of Emerson. It’s unclear if the couple followed through.
Lane’s passing is just the latest tragic development for the fathers of Rachel and Malorie’s children. Drew Brooks, the father of Rachel Beaver’s daughter Hazelee, is currently in jail in Tennessee. He is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly stabbing a friend in the stomach during an altercation in April. Court records indicate that Drew is scheduled fora hearing in September.
