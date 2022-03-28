LINKS Oscar Boobs, Oscar Winners, Chris Rock and the LAPD…

JEZEBEL – There were many winners at last night’s Academy Awards ceremony. Some of them were high-profile. Some of them were impossible to miss! Overall, though, I have to agree with Jezebel that the true winners were Oscar boobs. (And the audience who appreciated them.)
PAJIBA – But also there were 23 Academy Awards during the show. Here’s a list of all of them – including the eight technical award winners cut from the ceremony proper. (Cutting those awards did nothing to shorten the show, BTW)
THE BLAST – The LAPD announced that Chris Rock declined to press charges following Will Smith’s Slap Heard ‘Round the World (except for America). Apparently the two of them were going to work it out after the show
LAINEY GOSSIP – Ariana DeBose made history as the first queer Latina to win an Oscar. Her speech was heartfelt and great. And these photos of her with Rita Moreno? Equally great
CELEBITCHY – I don’t think I have ever seen or heard of a person wearing shorts to the Oscars. Kristen Stewart kind of pulled it off! It would have been nice extra chaos to see her win Best Actress just to have shorts on stage
DLISTED – In case you were wondering where Lin-Manuel Miranda was last night: His wife caught COVID and he had to stay home. And in case you’re bummed he didn’t get his EGOT: don’t worry; that was not the last time he’ll be nominated for a songwriting Oscar
GO FUG YOURSELF – In non-Academy Awards news, The Gilded Age is one of the best dumb, no-stakes, purely ridiculous shows in recent memory. You should check out GFY’s recap while we wait for their extensive Oscars fashion coverage
THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – People call this guy Snake Chatterjee, right? I mean I don’t watch Love is Blind but based on what I’ve read it seems fitting?
REALITY TEA – Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier from Below Deck Mediterranean wedded her partner Josh Roberts this past weekend. The couple had been together for four years already and have a child together, so good on them for being in no rush
THE HOLLYWOOD GOSSIP – If there were ever a day a Duggar wedding would get pushed to the back of the tabloid queue, yesterday was that day
