‘Nepo Babies’ North West, Saint West to make their first big screen debut

The next generation of ‘nepo babies’ is headed to Hollywood!
Kim Kardashian’s children North West (9), and Saint West (7), are set to star in their first feature film, voicing dogs for the sequel to PAW Patrol alongside their mom.
North West and Saint West
North and Saint haven’t always been close. Kim has said before that North acts like “an only child” and so the addition of siblings hasn’t been easy.
The two seem to have grown closer as the brother and sister duo plan to make their motion picture debut.
North West has been busy on TikTok… recruiting her mom to star in several viral videos with her.
Saint West recently made the news for his awesome football themed 7th birthday party that found him and his friends at the Los Angeles Rams game.
The addition of these two in a major film has some critics calling them ‘nepo babies,’ but we think this crew is going to “get their (asses) up and WORK!”
PAW Patrol: The Movie
The first movie for PAW Patrol, based on the hit television series, came out in 2021.
Fans were impressed by Kim Kardashian’s voice acting for the character Delores, a role she plans to reprise in the sequel.
The PAW Patrol movie is gearing up for part two, and the cast is even bigger than the first!
PAW Patrol 2: The Mighty Movie
PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie will be released October 13 nationwide, and includes an all-star lineup of voices including Kristen Bell and Taraji P. Henson.
While North West and her brother didn’t make it into the official announcement, IMDB lists that North will voice a character and Saint will have a “cameo.”
The description sounds ‘out of this world’ as “a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, and gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The Mighty Pups.”
Other voices include James Marsden, Serena Williams, and McKenna Grace.
