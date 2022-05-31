LINKS Ms Juicy home, Lauryn Shannon twins, Depp steps out…

REALITY TEA –Little Women Atlanta star Ms Juicy is home and back on social media thanking fans following her April hospitalization. Ms Juicy, real name Shirlene Pearson, confirmed that she suffered a stroke last month – she called it a “brain bleed” – and is having to relearn some basic functions, including walking and speech
THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and Josh Efird from Mama June: Road to Redemption are now the proud parents of fraternal twins. The couple had never confirmed the details of Lauryn’s pregnancy and it’s only through anonymous sources that details have started leaking out at all
THE BLAST –It seems Johnny Depp was unprepared to sit and wait for the jury verdict in his and Amber Heard’s shitshow of a trial. Depp jetted off to England to take the stage with Jeff Beck at Sheffield City Hall this weekend, and may do so again in London tonight
THE HOLLYWOOD GOSSIP – Condolences to Master P, who announced the death of his 29-year-old daughter Tytyana Miller this weekend. Tytyana is perhaps best known to pop culture fans for appearing on Growing Up Hip Hop back in 2016. Master P didn’t give a cause of death
DLISTED –Gilmore Girls and Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star Alexis Bledel announced she’s stepping away from The Handmaid’s Tale. Bledel, who played Dr. Emily (AKA “Ofglen” and a host of other handmaid’s names) from the show’s first season. Bledel didn’t give a reason for quitting in the middle of filming the new season
CELEBITCHY –These Stonehenge projections are at best a weird tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. At worst, they just invite age comparisons
LAINEY GOSSIP –How come Top Gun: Maverick isn’t getting criticized for being Navy propaganda just like the original Top Gun?
JEZEBEL –“None of This Is Normal: There’s a twisted irony in getting one day off to celebrate Memorial Day at a time of mass death”
GO FUG YOURSELF –The Gilded Age is a weird show. It’s definitely not very good and is absolutely cashing in on Downton Abbey nostalgia. And it’s addictive in part because it’s not very good. I enjoy watching it to see how poor the writing will be each week. Anyway, this panel would have been fun as hell to see regardless
