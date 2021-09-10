LAINEY GOSSIP – Jennifer Lawrence has a new movie coming out; it’s called Don’t Look Up and its trailer will give you anxiety. But we shouldn’t expect to see her doing much publicity for it, what with the just-confirmed Jennifer Lawrence pregnant news (!) Kind of a big day for J-Law, really
JEZEBEL – Speaking of celebrity pregnancies, John Mulaney’s timeline for exactly when he got Olivia Munn pregnant doesn’t quite add up. That isn’t stopping him from going on major talk shows to push it, though
THE BLAST – The new teaser for RHOSLC Season 2 is here, and, given that it focuses on Jen Shah’s arrest on federal fraud charges, the footage is about as bananas as you’d expect. Bravo is banking hard on a courtroom drama season, and it looks like the new episodes won’t disappoint
THE GIST – Ted Lasso‘s second season really has some fans falling hard *out* of love with the show. Truly, this is the cultural flashpoint of our times
THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – “Alyssa Giacone – The Real World: Skeletons Star & Fiance of The Challenge Star Tony Raines – Undergoes Surgeries After Sustaining Gruesome Injuries During Hurricane Ida”
REALITY TEA – Apparently Leva Bonaparte from Southern Charm is filming a Vanderpump Rules-esque spinoff at Republic Garden & Lounge, her Charleston club
DLISTED – Ted Cruz shouldn’t come for anybody on Twitter, but he really shouldn’t come for professional comedians. And he *really* shouldn’t come for a professional comedian like Patton Oswalt with some weak beer about how few fans Patton has when Patton has more Twitter followers than him
THE HOLLYWOOD GOSSIP – Jersey Shore‘s sinking ratings might have it on the brink of cancellation after five seasons
CELEBITCHY – No shade, but there is absolutely no way Nikki Reed is working full-time without any professional child care for her preschooler unless she also has “assistants and housekeepers” and professional helpers in other areas of her life. I just wish she had been forthcoming about that side of things, as well
GO FUG YOURSELF – “Ms Katie Holmes is really making the rounds of NYFW so far…and it makes me wonder…what is she promoting? Or is this just one of those jazz hands-y rounds of PR that are designed to remind the public in general and producers/directors in particular that she is ALIVE and she is AVAILABLE?”
(Photo credit: Netflix)
John Sharp is Starcasm’s chief editorial correspondent-at-large. Tips: E-mail or Twitter.