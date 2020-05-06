Amanda Bynes’ lawyer says she’s not pregnant months after she shared ultrasound photo suggesting she was pregnant

In March Amanda Bynes and her fiancé, Paul Michael, appeared to announce the pregnancy of their first child when they shared a photo of an ultrasound on their respective Instagram pages, but the images were soon taken down. Now, her lawyer is confirming to multiple media outlets that Amanda Bynes is not pregnant.
This statement from attorney David Esquibias, first shared with US Weekly, still leaves upon the possibility that she could have been pregnant, but it is likely that if she had suffered a miscarriage, this information would have been shared. While the statement seems to suggest that Amanda was never pregnant at all, omitting information about a miscarriage may have been done for the sake of privacy.
Although Amanda and Paul briefly broke up in March after a judge in her conservatorship hearing ordered her to enter a psychiatric facility. Bynes reportedly agreed to these terms, but did not follow up with checking herself into treatment.
The former child star has been under conservatorship since 2014, when she went through a very public mental health struggle. Last year Amanda revealed that substance abuse had exacerbated her behavior and mental health struggles. Because of this conservatorship, only Amanda’s mother and Paul would have legal rights of a baby if Amanda were to get pregnant. Also, as long as the conservatorship is in place, Amanda would have to get permission from her mother to get married.
Although there have been reports that Amanda is at a sober living facility right now, her lawyer also refutes that claim. She is not living in a sober living facility,” he told US Weekly. “She’s sheltering at a safe environment.”
Amanda and Paul announced their engagement on Valentine’s Day of this year, and despite the brief split, they appear to still be together. Since the start of 2020, Amanda has gotten two face tattoos: a heart outline on her right cheek and a smaller, filled-in heart about her right brow.
Amelia Cunningham is a Starcasm writer and editor @AmeliaStarcasm