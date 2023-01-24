I AM JAZZ Is Jazz Jennings using dating apps to find love?

In the premiere of Season 8 of I Am Jazz, transgender star Jazz Jennings makes a shocking announcement.
Much to the dismay of her mother Jeanette Jennings, Jazz is taking her difficult dating life into her own hands by joining dating apps!
I am Jazz season 8
The hit TLC series I Am Jazz premieres its eighth season Tuesday, January 24, 2023.
The show, which has followed Jennings since 2015, has been both championed and criticized for following a transgender subject through all her trials and tribulations. When the series began, Jennings was only 14 years old.
At the beginning of season 8, Jazz is 22 and returning home from her first year alone at Harvard University.
Description for the new season promises drama:
After her first year at Harvard on her own, Jazz returns home to Florida for the summer and asserts her new-found independence. Jazz works on getting better at asserting herself in her social and dating life as she goes on several dates, including a speed dating event with her longtime transgender friend Jojo, who now goes by Jaclyn. But ugly remarks spring forth on Jazz’s dating app and she realizes she will always have to contend with haters. As Jazz embarks in more social activities, her mental health issues come back into play, culminating in a breakdown. Her mom tries to find the best way to support her youngest child, and on the advice of a psychic, Jeanette steps back for Jazz to grow. However, when Jazz receives a death threat when she returns back to college, her parents step forward in high gear.
Jazz Jennings dating apps
If you caught this little nugget in the above season 8 summary, you’ll know that Jazz Jennings is taking her dating life into her own hands by joining dating apps!
Immediately after hearing about this, mother Jeanette is concerned, asking “You thought this was a good idea?”
In episode one of season eight “A Night at the Selfie Museum” Jazz announces that she’s joined the apps and her siblings are there to support the decision, as they use apps themselves to find love.
Jazz wants the support of Jeannette but mama is not having it, asking again “can you just delete it?”
Why does Jeannette Jennings not want Jazz on Tinder?
Jeannette has always been a protective mother. But she’s been even more protective of her transgender daughter Jazz.
Jennings parents seem to keep a close eye on her, even visiting her at Harvard University during her studies.
Jeannette explains her fears of Jazz being on Tinder, explaining that someone who doesn’t support her lifestyle could ask her out and then “beat the **** out of her, or something.”
Jazz responds, admitting that it’s a “scary world for trans women” but that ultimately “you can’t live your life in fear when it comes to love.”
How will Jazz fair on the dating apps? Tune in to see!
I Am Jazz is airing Tuesday nights on TLC and is currently streaming on Discovery+.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com