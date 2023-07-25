BEFORE THE 90 DAYS Is Brandan’s fiancée Mary pregnant?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple Mary and Brandan De Nucciõ seem like they are heading for disaster thanks to Mary’s jealousy issues. However, there are reports online indicating the two are currently working on a very unlikely happily ever after — including being married and expecting a baby!
We previously reported on Brandan and Mary’s marriage, which looks to have been confirmed thanks to numerous wedding photos posted on social media. (It is possible the two had a ceremony without officially tying the knot, but that seems highly unlikely.)
That brings us to the next potentially HUGE spoiler…
Is Mary pregnant?
Reports of Mary being pregnant first began to swirl after someone claiming to be Brandan’s cousin left a comment on a TikTok video posted by @90sipsofrealitea.
TikTok user @Cubie wrote: “Angie and Brandan are my cousins and I cannot wait to see how this plays out when it comes to Mary.” @90sipsofrealitea replied by saying she was floored after Mary stated in a recent live stream that she and Brandan were still together.
“They are still together and they’re having a baby,” Cubie responded. “Mary is actually a very sweet person,” she added.
Brandan reportedly denied knowing Cubie on an Instagram post. However, Cubie (aka Cuba) has made comments on Brandan’s Facebook page and the Facebook page of his mother, Angela. “Happy Birthday my wonderful sweet cousin!!” Cuba wrote on Brandan’s page earlier this year.
In March of this year, Cuba commented on a selfie posted by Angela. “Out of all the women in [our] family, you are one of the prettiest.”
Angela responded by writing, “awe thank you cuz.”
Speaking of Brandan’s mother’s Facebook page, she seemed to confirm the Mary pregnancy rumors with a post on July 4:
Angela is saying that in ten years time she will have a 10-year-old grandbaby. So, unless her 16-year-old daughter Kailey (Angela’s second-oldest child behind Brandan) is currently expecting, that would certainly seem to indicate that Brandan is going to be a father. Technically, it would indicate that Brandan already is a father, but it is logical to assume Angela jumped the gun on the math.
Mary confirms pregnancy in DMs?
In addition to the apparent pregnancy confirmations from family members, Mary herself reportedly confirmed she is expecting in a series of DMs to a “close source.”
Screen caps of the DMs were shared on Thursday by @mac.and.chisme on Instagram, who has been SPOT ON with all of her Brandan and Mary coverage.
Here’s an excerpt from the DMs with the alleged confession by Mary, followed by the full video from @mac.and.chisme:
We are so toxic couple before but now we are not. Maybe because we are long distance before and I’m so afraid to lose him that’s why I overthink too much and I hate myself for that
It’s just I can’t watch it rn you know
I’m pregnant hehe
Just enjoy watching and I hope you won’t hate me
Like other people did
There are also some live videos of Mary in which she reportedly shows the top of her belly and chuckles after denying the pregnancy, but those aren’t really conclusive in any way.
I think it’s pretty safe to say that Mary is likely pregnant. Of course, we will all know for sure eventually — it’s just a question of whether or not the wedding and pregnancy will be featured on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 or a future season.
Brandan flew to the Philippines back in September, and the wedding looks to have been in late April. Mary doesn’t appear to be showing too much, so I assume she’s not very far along. All of that being said, I speculate that the wedding and pregnancy reveal will be on another season — either The Other Way Season 5, or perhaps Happily Ever After.
Meanwhile, be sure to keep up with Brandan and Mary’s sure-to-be rocky road leading up to their wedding with new episodes of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airing Monday nights at 8/7c on TLC!
