𝐉𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐑𝐨𝐥𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐁𝐮𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐞 𝐗𝐎 𝐒𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐭: ‘𝐌𝐲 𝐖𝐢𝐟𝐞 𝐈𝐬 𝐌𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐝’

Jelly Roll is speaking publicly for the first—and apparently only—time about his divorce from wife Bunnie XO.

During a concert stop in Saratoga Springs, New York, on June 18, the country star addressed the split directly, telling fans he wanted to clear up speculation surrounding the end of their nearly 10-year marriage. According to a fan-recorded video Jelly Roll told the crowd, “This is the only time and the only city I’m gonna speak about this.”

The singer, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, emphasized that despite the divorce, his relationship with Bunnie remains rooted in friendship and mutual respect.

“Me and my wife are best friends. We will always be best friends,” he said. He also shut down rumors that infidelity played a role in their breakup, telling the audience, “Nobody cheated on nobody.”

While both Jelly Roll and Bunnie have denied cheating allegations, Bunnie recently revealed on her Dumb Blonde podcast that the country star has already begun dating following their separation. She made it clear, however, that his new dating life was not the cause of their split, stressing that neither party was unfaithful during the marriage.

Jelly Roll went on to publicly support Bunnie’s recent episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast, where she discussed the split in detail.

“Every word of it is the truth,” he said of her account. “That will be my best friend forever. This is the only time I will ever speak about it. Bunnie, I love you, baby.”

The comments come just days after news surfaced that Jelly Roll quietly filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tennessee, on May 18. Court documents reportedly cite “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce and list the couple’s separation date as May 9.

Bunnie addressed the breakup on her podcast the same day as Jelly Roll’s concert remarks. She explained that communication issues had been building for years and admitted that a heated argument around Mother’s Day became a turning point in the relationship. She was the one who brought up divorce, but says she didn’t really want it.

“J and I have never really been good at having disagreements,” she said, explaining that both of them had a tendency to bottle up their feelings rather than address problems directly.

One of the biggest revelations from Bunnie’s podcast was that the couple still plans to have a child together despite ending their marriage. The pair have been open about their fertility struggles and IVF journey in recent years.

According to Bunnie, the divorce will not stop their plans for parenthood. She said they intend to raise their future child—whom she referred to as “little Nugget”—as “one big happy family.” She also stressed that neither cheating nor a major scandal caused the breakup.

The couple married in Las Vegas in August 2016 after meeting the previous year at one of Jelly Roll’s concerts. Over the years, Bunnie became a prominent part of the singer’s public life and helped co-parent his two children from previous relationships. The pair even renewed their wedding vows in 2023.

While both have acknowledged that the marriage is ending, their latest public comments suggest they are focused on maintaining a close friendship and continuing their plans to build a family together.